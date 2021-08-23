SoulWorker kicks off a collab event with light novel series KonoSuba in recent patch

Are you at all familiar with the light novel series KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson? If you are, then you might want to also become familiar with the anime action MMO SoulWorker because the game’s most recent update kicked off a collab event with the IP.

From now until September 2nd, players of the MMO can take up a series of quests to receive special boxes and rewards including XP, Zenny currency, some character outfits, and accessories. The collab also promises additional events and quests while KonoSuba is hanging around the game’s world. As for the rest of the update, the patch notes outline a number of fixes that have been applied and changes to sale items.



source: press release