World of Warcraft will add solo island expeditions in patch 9.1.5

While it doesn’t actually have a title, it seems that World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 could be unofficially titled “Here’s That Stuff You Wanted, Please Come Back.” We already discussed how the development team has revealed that the patch will reverse course on its prior plan and will add more customization options to underserved races; now we’ve been told that the next patch will also include the option to queue and clear island expeditions solo for players who want to do so.

The change is notable as there are a number of cosmetic items to be gained from these expeditions, and solo queues will allow max-level players to quickly clear through the content in the hopes of uncovering these rewards. It’s not precisely a fix of the game’s other issues, but it shows a clear set of goals with this particular patch attempting to win back the crowd; we leave it as an exercise to the reader as to whether this tempts anyone back.