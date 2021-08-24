DC Universe Online takes you to the House of Legends tomorrow

Where do you go to hang out when you’ve got a pair of spandex tights, unlicensed superpowers, and a desire to hobnob with fellow caped crusaders? If you’re in DC Universe Online, you’re going to want to book it over to the brand-new House of Legends, which will go live tomorrow.

This definitely sounds like the place to be: “House of Legends introduces a new cross-faction social hub, the new Allies system, a new On Duty menu with Quick Play, new Save the Universe content, new styles and rewards, and converts most episode content to the Omnibus — removing combat rating relevancy and loot locks entirely. Plus, launching with House of Legends is the new Doctor Fate’s Daily Rewards system, access level changes to cash caps, XP rates, in-game slots of all kinds, and of course FREE. EPISODES. FOR. ALL.”

The update will roll out across all platforms tomorrow, August 25th. You can get an advance look at this new hangout in the following video: