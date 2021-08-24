Final Fantasy XIV sets the entire Aether data center to congested

The massive influx of players in Final Fantasy XIV has continued unabated, prompting another update from producer and director Naoki Yoshida regarding the situation. Yoshida once again apologizes for the congestion issues and notes that the team is still working on larger-scale solutions like adding new servers… but in the interim, he also notes that the entirety of the Aether data center servers are being set to “congested,” meaning that it won’t be possible to create a new character within that particular data center.

Source: Official Site ( 1 2 ); thanks to Autumn for the tip!

