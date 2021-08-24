Final Fantasy XIV sets the entire Aether data center to congested

The massive influx of players in Final Fantasy XIV has continued unabated, prompting another update from producer and director Naoki Yoshida regarding the situation. Yoshida once again apologizes for the congestion issues and notes that the team is still working on larger-scale solutions like adding new servers… but in the interim, he also notes that the entirety of the Aether data center servers are being set to “congested,” meaning that it won’t be possible to create a new character within that particular data center.just how significant the player influx to the game has been over the past few weeks… as well as the fact that it doesn’t seem to be slowing. Which means that the upcoming Rising celebration will probably have no shortage of participants, yes?
I’ve heard trying to get new servers up and going to handle all this is extremely hard because of chip shortages right now.
Of course, SE has a lot of money they can put forth helping get the stuff they need faster than the average little indie company or general consumer (…I feel like I’ll have my stupid RX 580 forever at this point, even though I really want to upgrade–f*ck paying those scalper prices atm), so hopefully for their players this will be over in a few weeks.
That’s a good point about spooking up or building new servers. Personal experience I had to look every day for two months straight last year to acquire a gpu, market is bonkers in terms of hardware.
I’ve moved to Siren to join friends since I came back about 3 weeks ago now,which is on the Aether datacenter. Glad I moved when I did!