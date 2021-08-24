Massively OP Podcast Episode 336: Bards and battleships

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about World of Warships sinking its CC battleship, Roblox’s huge red flags, Neverwinter’s Bard, World of Warcraft’s latest narrative trash fire, repurposing nostalgia, and MMO system transplants.
It's the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails!
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, FFXIV, Guild Wars 2, SWG
- News: World of Warships drives away content creators
- News: Roblox is in a bad place with losses, toxic communities, and child labor accusations
- Mailbag: What do we think about Roblox?
- News: World of Warcraft can’t stick the story landing on Sylvanas
- Site roundup: Guild Wars 2 class experiences, Elyon impressions, Neverwinter’s Bard
- Voicemail: Repurposing nostalgia instead of making new stuff
- Voicemail: MMO system transplants
- Outro
