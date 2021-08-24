Massively OP Podcast Episode 336: Bards and battleships

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about World of Warships sinking its CC battleship, Roblox’s huge red flags, Neverwinter’s Bard, World of Warcraft’s latest narrative trash fire, repurposing nostalgia, and MMO system transplants.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

