Neverwinter’s Jewel of the North is live on console with the Bard and level squish

Jewel of the North has officially launched in Neverwinter’s Xbox One and PS4 versions as of today – yes, the same update that went live for PC at the end of July. As readers will recall, the release includes the epic new Bard class and a complete overhaul of the game’s leveling systems.

“The game’s latest update introduces a brand-new class, the iconic and multi-skilled Bard class, based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition class archetype,” PWE explains. “Console adventurers can also enjoy major quality-of-life improvements to the epic MMORPG, including a new streamlined leveling system that makes epic-level content more accessible for adventurers of all experience levels, and earn exclusive rewards like rare mounts by logging into the game during the Neverember Recruitment Event.”

MOP’s own Tyler deep-dived the update when it hit PC, finding the Bard to be super fun – he called it an “unequivocal win” – but the level-squish somewhat disappointing when it comes to player choice and content variety.

And hey, PC players? Today’s patch adds a new introductory video to the game for you too.

Source: Press release, patch notes for Xbox and PS4