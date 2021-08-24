Neverwinter’s Jewel of the North is live on console with the Bard and level squish

Jewel of the North has officially launched in Neverwinter’s Xbox One and PS4 versions as of today – yes, the same update that went live for PC at the end of July. As readers will recall, the release includes the epic new Bard class and a complete overhaul of the game’s leveling systems.
MOP’s own Tyler deep-dived the update when it hit PC, finding the Bard to be super fun – he called it an “unequivocal win” – but the level-squish somewhat disappointing when it comes to player choice and content variety.
And hey, PC players? Today’s patch adds a new introductory video to the game for you too.
