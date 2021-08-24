Stardew Valley’s lone developer announces a $40K speedrunning competition on September 4

Yes, the words “speedrunning,” “competition,” and “Stardew Valley” are being used together in a headline. That’s because Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the farming/life sim RPG’s lone developer, has unveiled plans for the first official Stardew Valley Cup. Also, let’s not forget that this game does indeed have an esports scene already.

This competition collabs with YouTuber and streamer Unsurpassable Z and pits four teams of four against one another to see who can complete a variety of challenges in the fastest time possible to score points and earn a share of a $40K prize pool. Challenges include finishing the craft room, winning the ice fishing contest, obtaining a trash hat, or reaching level 120 in the mines among other tasks. Additional points will be awarded for each item shipped, and an extra 20 bonus points will be granted to the team with the most gold at the end of the competition.

The event will kick off on Saturday, September 4th, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, on Unsurpassable’s Twitch channel. A video offering up some of the finer details is embedded below.

