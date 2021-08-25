Closers maps out new content, new modes, and system adjustments arriving through April 2022

The anime action MMO Closers is setting its update sights far into the horizon — as far forward as April of next year. A roadmap video from the devs provides a look at several new features and existing feature adjustments that will be heading to the game over the next few months.

Starting off with September, Closers will be seeing mostly changes to existing systems such as a balance pass for character skills and a permanent increase to enhancement success rates, as well as content adjustments and a new Mock Battle challenge mode. Other highlights for the roadmap include the battle against Lust King Asmodeus in October; wave survival modes coming in November 2021 and March 2022; new story content in December and January; and a new boss fight in April 2022. The full roadmap can be viewed after the cut.

