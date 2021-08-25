Legends of Runeterra releases Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, Valorant makes some bug fixes

Chris Neal
Riot Games’ titles that aren’t a MOBA have seen some new updates. The largest one arrived to the online CCG Legends of Runeterra, which released its Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, adding nine new champions, new keywords, and an event pass among other things. One of the expansion’s key mechanics that was detailed previously is the Bandle City region’s ability to let players use mulit-region decks. The patch notes linked above offer more details.

The other update is for the multiplayer shooter Valorant, which has applied a smaller patch that adjusts the character Omen, makes some adjustments to esports observers, and adds a number of bug fixes; it’s not a particularly heavy update, but it is full of useful bits and bobs for players.

sources: press release, Runeterra website, Valorant website
Riot Games is considered a controversial company in the gaming world following a 2018 exposé of the sexual discrimination and harassment inherent in what workers described as its “bro culture.” The scandal brought forth accusations against multiple developers and high-ranking executives and ultimately led to a developer labor dispute and walk-out. Lawsuits from former workers and the state of California, which has alleged that Riot is refusing to cooperate with its investigation, are ongoing.
