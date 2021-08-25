Legends of Runeterra releases Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, Valorant makes some bug fixes

Riot Games’ titles that aren’t a MOBA have seen some new updates. The largest one arrived to the online CCG Legends of Runeterra, which released its Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, adding nine new champions, new keywords, and an event pass among other things. One of the expansion’s key mechanics that was detailed previously is the Bandle City region’s ability to let players use mulit-region decks. The patch notes linked above offer more details.

The other update is for the multiplayer shooter Valorant, which has applied a smaller patch that adjusts the character Omen, makes some adjustments to esports observers, and adds a number of bug fixes; it’s not a particularly heavy update, but it is full of useful bits and bobs for players.



