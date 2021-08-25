Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis gets ready to usher in the fall with Sonic the Hedgehog

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis may be the latest and greatest in this long-running franchise, but does it boast pumpkin spice swords and crisp fall days? It may just (who knows?) when its autumn event kicks off on September 1st, transforming the landscape with colorful leaves.

Also coming at the top of next month is a Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration campaign (this is, after all, a SEGA product). By logging in and participating in select campaigns, players can earn Sonic and Tales promotional items for their account.

Check out the video after the break (the good stuff starts at 6:40):