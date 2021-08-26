Fortnite hosts in-game Martin Luther King Jr. exhibit, doubles down on Impostors Trials

This might be one of the weirder but more important online gaming promotions we’ve seen all year: Fortnite is collaborating with TIME Studios for an “interactive experience” in the game that focuses on civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his life’s work.
“Celebrate the life and work of Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a new interactive experience presented by TIME Studios. Developed by members of the community in Fortnite Creative, March Through Time immerses players in the entirety of Dr. King’s monumental ‘I Have A Dream’ speech and the history surrounding it. March Through Time teleports players to D.C. 63, a reimagined Washington, DC. Built by ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A, travel to the Lincoln Memorial and United States National Mall, where Dr. King gave his iconic 17-minute speech for Civil Rights. The experience extends with museum-inspired points of interest, and collaborative mini-game quests you complete with others. These activities progress players through the experience and bring to life important themes of Dr. King’s speech: we move forward when we work together. Completing the challenges related to Dr. King and the Civil Rights movement will unlock a D.C. 63 spray for your Locker.”
“Completing the challenges related to Dr. King and the Civil Rights movement will unlock a D.C. 63 spray for your Locker.” Yes. OK. Wholesome edutainment, if baffling.
[Jason Winter reminds us that Tim Sweeney infamously compared Epic’s refusal to cooperate with what it considered unjust Apple terms to disobeying unjust laws during the civil rights movement.]
As for the current mode… just about everyone knows that Fortnite blatantly ripped off Among Us for its new Impostors game mode, but then again, it’s not like Fortnite came up with the battle royale concept in the first place. The games industry is rife with shameless copycatting of successful concepts. And to help promote this new game mode and further get under the skin of Among Us fans, Epic has launched an Impostors Trials reward track to encourage everyone to get playing and paranoid. By participating in this mode, players can earn extra Fortnite badges, a Hot Headed spray, a Just Between Us emoticon, and a Spectral Flex wrap.
You win some, you lose some.
It is weird, it is the same kind of weirdness who are a bit older experienced during our younger years with things like Captain planet that spoke about environmental issues and even things like aids. That i still remember in my mid thirties about a show i saw around the age of 6-7 just shows how effective using a popular medium actually is.
It plants small seeds of awareness, i know certain kind of folks dislike it when their kids see the opinion outside of their echo chamber but it is kind of hard to be sympathetic for such people for me at least.
Considering how popular this game is i fully understand why Activism group wants to host an exhibition there, it is a weird but good idea even if most of those playing will completely ignore it, if it reaches a few that is enough.
I was just coming here to tip this. I’m not sure what to make of it. I like the idea of interactive museums, but did they have to go with Fortnite?
Aha… and completely without irony.
Well, so long as we leave our weapons at the coat check booth before entering the exhibit… what could possibly go wrong?