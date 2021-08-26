Path of Exile players rejoice over new item filter update patch

Path of Exile has had a bit of a controversial summer thanks to the much-needed powercreep-smooshing Expedition expansion and subsequent drop in player numbers. This week’s interim update probably won’t be a sea change for the title, but it’s worth noting all the same.

The 3.15.3 update does address gobs of bugs, including bugs with heists and modifiers, but the quality-of-life tweaks might be more welcome; Grinding Gear most notably has implemented an “option to stop items on the ground from rendering if they’re hidden by your item filter,” meant to improve performance, along with offhand weapon effects and terrain map improvements.

Believe it or not, Redditors are genuinely happy about the item filter update in particular; the thank-you thread currently has over 2,000 upvotes as I type this.