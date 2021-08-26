Path of Exile players rejoice over new item filter update patch

Path of Exile has had a bit of a controversial summer thanks to the much-needed powercreep-smooshing Expedition expansion and subsequent drop in player numbers. This week’s interim update probably won’t be a sea change for the title, but it’s worth noting all the same.3.15.3 update does address gobs of bugs, including bugs with heists and modifiers, but the quality-of-life tweaks might be more welcome; Grinding Gear most notably has implemented an “option to stop items on the ground from rendering if they’re hidden by your item filter,” meant to improve performance, along with offhand weapon effects and terrain map improvements.
Believe it or not, Redditors are genuinely happy about the item filter update in particular; the thank-you thread currently has over 2,000 upvotes as I type this.
If you haven’t played PoE on high level/quantity maps you probably don’t have any idea of the sheer number of items that can cover the ground after an encounter with lots of mobs. It’s not unusual for a ‘loot field’ to cover multiple screens and 90%+ of the items aren’t worth picking up.
Haven’t tried it in particularly juicy maps, but it seems to be working well in standard T14+ rare maps nicely.
Very happy this came, though the timing makes me wonder if this is partially a reaction to how unpopular Expedition continues to be. Either way, great addition and if they can keep nice QoL improvements like this coming I’ll be here for it.
It might have gotten a bit more attention, but I’m sure they’ve been working on it for a while, as even players have known for a long time that item clutter on the ground was a big source of performance issues.
I’m happy to hear that it’s working 😀