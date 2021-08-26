Grab a Skydome starter pack key courtesy of Gamigo and MOP

Skydome is Gamigo’s latest multiplayer title; it’s a 4v4 multiplayer hybrid MOBA/tower defense title that just hit early access. To celebrate the release and give players a leg up, the studio is treating our readers to a starter pack key giveaway! Here’s what the key unlocks:

• Champion Skin Fragments to choose your favourite skin for your champion of choice

• Wall Skin Fragment to choose a new design of your walls

• 1000 diamonds to get to target your first champion

• 1x Experience Boost (100%, 24 hrs)

• 3x Loot Chests

To redeem your code, register for an account on the Gamigo website, then redeem your code on the official game website. Do note that these keys can be redeemed only once per account, and the keys do not have an expiration date.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!