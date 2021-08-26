Steam mysteriously bans two Chinese MMOARPGs

Strange things are apparently afoot in the dark recesses of Steam’s MMO section. MMO Fallout reports this week that Valve mysteriously delisted two titles that may be the same game (based on the art assets) and weren’t being played by anyone.

The titles in question were God of Flame and Legend MMO, both of which were ARPGs that were released back in 2020 by Beijing Technology Co. Ltd. They don’t appear to have independent websites outside of Steam.

According to the official description, “God of Flame is a large-scale 3D MMORPG multiplayer online game. The battle mode adopts the most popular real-time battle mode, which creates an extremely wonderful adventure experience of the fantasy world view for the players. The game screen adopts the 3-D graphics engine independently developed, constructs the game logic framework, and presents the game world more truly to the players in the way of 3-D graphics through the input operation with the users and the interaction with the server.”

So, it had 3-D graphics and now it’s no longer available. What is this world coming to?