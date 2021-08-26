The Elder Scrolls Online offers extra rewards for players going back to its original adventures

While there’s no shortage of new stuff to do right now in The Elder Scrolls Online, the latest event for the game is asking for players to go back to the old school. No, really, the oldest school available in the game. The new Year One event kicking off today is giving players a chance at extra rewards for completing content in the Craglorn, Wrothgar, and Imperial City regions, covering the game’s earliest releases of content and offering event tickets for clearing content.

