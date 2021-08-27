Betawatch: Book of Travels postponed its early access yet again

Come on now, Book of Travels, we know you’re shy but it’s time to start putting yourself out there. The game has once again delayed its early access launch, this time opting not to give any date whatsoever but instead adopting a “when it’s ready” approach to future dates. It’s perhaps not surprising given prior delays, but it’s still somewhat disheartening just the same.
Other beta news is available across the realm we know as the betasphere:
- Remember Blue Protocol? It’s been a little bit quiet, but it’s been revealing NPC profiles ahead of its theme song reveal. That’s something!
- Speaking of quiet games, Shadow’s Kiss has revealed details on its soft launch dates, so if you’ve been suffering from a lack of vampiric MMOs you can look forward to that.
- Dual Universe is focusing in on player-created content, which seems like a reasonable decision given that player-generated content is a big part of its claim to fame.
- Last but not least, DokeV is the latest game to undergo an MMO downgrade after its most recent reveal.
Hey, at least this time we started with bad news about a delay, so it’s not right to say things got depressing. As always, you can let us know if something on the big list just below slipped into another test phase down in the comments, and you can also let us know about any test events you’re currently involved with down there.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it's running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it's usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called "open beta" soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Diablo II Resurrected: Early access open beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on September 29th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed beta, launch on September 28th
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Early access, free-to-play until alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
