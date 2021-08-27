Yesterday, we reported on Blizzard’s announcement that it’ll be changing the name of Overwatch’s character McCree, who was named after Jesse McCree, one of the developers removed from the studio following the uproar generated by the Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit and scandal. As we noted, the change will require a change in development plans with a new arc and has prompted Blizzard to say it will avoid naming characters after real people in the future.
But McCree isn’t the only character getting a namelift, and the Overwatch toon wasn’t the only one that bore his name. According to The Washington Post (yes really), Blizzard is removing references to McCree in World of Warcraft as well, along with nods to Luis Barriga and Jonathan LeCraft, all of whom exited the company this month, ostensibly for their role in the scandal. References to Alex Afrasiabi, who was mentioned by name in the lawsuit, were of course pulled not long after the suit went public. The news comes unofficially by way of unnamed sources within the company, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the formal announcement is made soon – Friday afternoon would be a good bet.
If you aren’t a hardcore World of Warcraft player, you might not have even realized that some of these characters were inspired by real people at all, let alone by these specific ousted developers; Icy Veins has a solid list:
“Aside from the obvious Mac’Aree city/ruins on Argus, the characters mentioned would be Jesseriah McCree, Jessup McCree, Marshal McCree, Jenny McCree and Jessera of Mac’Aree for Jesse McCree, while Crafticus Mindbender, Torturer LeCraft and Jonathan Le Karf might be the ones related to Jonathan LeCraft, and at least Senior Scrivener Barriga for Luis Barriga.”
Further reading:
• Overwatch’s McCree isn’t the only Blizzard character getting a rename
• Blizzard is changing the name of Overwatch’s character McCree
• California lawsuit now alleges Activision-Blizzard HR literally ‘shredded’ evidence
• Complete coverage of Blizzard’s sexual discrimination and harassment scandal
• Overwatch League loses more sponsors as workers expose Activision-Blizzard’s toxic culture
• WoW Factor: What do changes in Blizzard management mean for World of Warcraft?
• Blizzard apparently ousted three more key devs, including Diablo IV’s game director
• Activision-Blizzard shareholder group blasts response to scandal, demands board reshuffle
• Blizzard workers address the drawbacks of boycotts, gamers lament WoW’s deep decline
• Diablo community manager recounts low pay, a sexually threatening culture, and mistreatment at Blizzard
• Activision-Blizzard: Frances Townsend steps down from one studio post, Jeff Kurtenacker departs
• New exposé reveals still more layers of sexual harassment and discrimination at Blizzard
• Activision-Blizzard sexism scandal day 17: More esports sponsors consider abandoning Overwatch League
• Vague Patch Notes: Blizzard may live on, but it will never be Blizzard again
• Activision-Blizzard Day 14: Brack and Meschuk exits, fraud lawsuit, proto-union, and Q2 financials
• Q2 2021: Activision revenues are up, Blizzard MAUs are down amid sexism scandal
• The gamer in the infamous BlizzCon video says she ‘dodged a bullet’ by not working at Blizzard
• Blizzard’s J. Allen Brack is stepping down ahead of today’s investor call
• Former ArenaNet co-founder Jeff Strain calls for game dev unionization
• An Activision-Blizzard worker was arrested for bathroom peeping in 2018
• Massively Overthinking: Has Blizzard’s sexism lawsuit changed your gaming plans?
• WoW Factor: Why does this latest Blizzard scandal feel so different?
• Blizzard Day 9: Ubisoft stands in solidarity, Ashes of Creation buys Blizzard workers lunch
• Activision-Blizzard walkout organizers respond to Kotick, Kotaku exposes ‘Cosby suite’ attendees
• Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick: ‘The leadership team has heard you loud and clear’
• Massively OP Podcast Episode 332: Does every voice really matter at Blizzard?
• Blizzard workers plan walkout over sexism scandal, WoW team addresses playerbase
• Casually Classic: Making the call to quit WoW or not
• Blizzard’s sexism scandal continues, 2500 devs sign letter condemning Acti-Blizz response
• MMO Week in Review: RIP to the Blizzard you thought you knew
• Chris Metzen offers apology for Blizzard’s culture of ‘harassment, inequality, and indifference’
• Mike Morhaime to female Blizzard workers: ‘I am extremely sorry that I failed you’
• WoW Factor: No king rules forever
• J Allen Brack addresses Blizzard staff over sexism scandal, Activision doubles down on deflection
• ‘We do not serve Activision Blizzard’: Furious WoW players stage protest against Blizzard
• California sues Activision-Blizzard over discrimination and sexist, toxic work culture
Advertisement
This is just virtue signaling, and does addresses absolutely nothing. But hey, if it fools people into believing that everything is good now, then I guess it worked.
Torturer LeCraft, huh? Well then.