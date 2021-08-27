Recently downgraded DokeV shows off its open world gameplay

We won’t lie: It was a bit of a bummer to report that Pearl Abyss reduced the scope of the fantastically cute DokeV from an MMO to some sort of open-world multiplayer title. That said, we still are interested to see how this game pans out, especially in light of its gameplay revelations from this past week’s Gamescom.

This still looks like something that could strongly appeal to children (and the child in us adults). In a four-minute game overview video, Pearl Abyss showed off various activities in DokeV, including skateboarding, beach mischief, and over-the-top combat.

“Rather than feeling like playing in a virtual world, we wanted to make the world feel like a reality,” the devs said.