Star Citizen casts a spotlight on CIG’s video editor and showcases Nyx planetary features in latest video

If it’s Friday, it’s another episode of Star Citizen’s weekly video digest! This episode, we start off with another Origin Story highlight from one of CIG’s team members, which grants some screen time to video editor Justin Chambers, who discusses his love of editing and movies that all started with a video his parents bought him detailing the making of Jurassic Park.

The second half of the video launches another sprint report, which has several segments about the system of Nyx and the planet Nyx 1, specifically showing off some new flora, several rock formations, and a few planetary heightmaps that grant the idea of the system’s space Wild West aesthetic. The rest of the segment offers a whitebox tour of Lorville’s hospital, a look at new concepts for hacking terminals and chips, a peek at the Drake Vulture salvage ship, and concept art of players on the back of a space whale among other things.

