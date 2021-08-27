Star Citizen casts a spotlight on CIG’s video editor and showcases Nyx planetary features in latest video

Chris Neal
If it’s Friday, it’s another episode of Star Citizen’s weekly video digest! This episode, we start off with another Origin Story highlight from one of CIG’s team members, which grants some screen time to video editor Justin Chambers, who discusses his love of editing and movies that all started with a video his parents bought him detailing the making of Jurassic Park.

The second half of the video launches another sprint report, which has several segments about the system of Nyx and the planet Nyx 1, specifically showing off some new flora, several rock formations, and a few planetary heightmaps that grant the idea of the system’s space Wild West aesthetic. The rest of the segment offers a whitebox tour of Lorville’s hospital, a look at new concepts for hacking terminals and chips, a peek at the Drake Vulture salvage ship, and concept art of players on the back of a space whale among other things.

source: YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised around $350M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
firelily

When you have a video editor in your game but not a released game xD

29 minutes ago