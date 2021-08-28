New World tells of the sad history of its zombies and phantasms

“Not alive. Certainly not dead. Their existence is a constant agony.”

No, we’re not talking about Waffle House employees here, but rather the Lost of New World. In a new lore video, Amazon explains how a magical fog that flows around the game’s island has kept some people living long, long past their expiration date.

New World’s Lost come in several different varieties, primarily shambling zombies and angry phantasms. There are also ex-pirates, the Withered, and the Haunted. No matter where you find them, the Lost will attack without fear or mercy. Apparently they come out more at night and in the region of Reekwater, so beware when you do head into the game next month.