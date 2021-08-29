Sandbox MMO SEED talks cameras and previews its cinematic mode

The three week-long vacation from the dev blogging scene for colony building MMO SEED is at an end, and the game has come back with a surprising amount of dev blogs this time around: namely, just the one. For now.

This dev blog is all about the game camera, which notes that the devs at Klang Games are trying to hit a happy medium between comfortable viewing and utility while also making it easy to use and not burden the game’s backend as it tries to load in all of the activity happening within the camera’s view. Most of the post is navel gazing, but it does provide a little preview of a cinematic camera mode, meaning players should be able to take dynamic shots of their little Seedlings and the colonies they raise.