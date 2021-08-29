The MOP Up: Genshin Impact puts on a global concert

There’s no doubt among fans that Genshin Impact has an amazing soundtrack, so there should be a whole lot of people happy to hear that Maestro Dirk Brossé and the Flanders Symphony Orchestra is putting on a global concert with the score on October 3rd.

“The concert will feature Genshin Impact music originally composed and produced by Yu-Peng Chen and HOYO-MiX. World-famous Belgian conductor Maestro Dirk Brossé and the Flanders Symphony Orchestra will present the original soundtracks of Genshin Impact, while talented musicians from the United States, South Korea, and other countries are ready to deliver innovative interpretations of much-loved pieces with a mix of genres to worldwide fans and players.”

“EVE Anywhere, the cloud-based platform solutions that allows a fully-featured EVE Online to be played in-browser, has moved into the next phase of beta testing and has expanded to include many new territories in Europe.”

Osiris: New Dawn pushed out a “small but solid update” that’s focused on fixing some loading bugs and improving the overall performance of the game.

Conan Exiles has been running extensive systems updates for the official EU servers from August 25th through the 31st.

“Sulake announced today that the player-created rare kimono clothing item, on sale in Habbo during the month of July, has raised over €15,000 for Save the Children Finland.”

Fortnite’s September Crew Pack includes The Burning Wolf, the first of the First Shadows.

Ubisoft’s long-running dream of opening up a theme park has been delayed — but not killed off entirely. The studio’s teamed up with Storyland Studios to brainstorm possibilities.

Warframe’s Gara Prime variant won’t be available after September 8th, so get a move on if you want to unlock that.

Ultima Online is looking to bring on board seven new event managers: one for Sonoma and six for Japan. Also: “We have a lot of things planned for the upcoming months so stay tuned for the exciting news. We will not have a newsletter this month but look for one in September with all the upcoming events for the rest of this year.”

RTS game Stellar Warfare just added a co-op PvE wave defense mode following its August 4th launch. This is allegedly in response to community feedback.

Early access title Frozen Flame just added PvP: “We must warn you, aggressive actions will not go unpunished — whoever kills a cursed player will become cursed themselves. Such is the price of ruthless bloodshed in the world of dragons.”

Path of Exile’s sound team shared behind-the-scenes stories of the creation of the Brutus fight.

