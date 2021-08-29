Warframe’s latest dev stream highlights the Ghoulsaw weapon, Nidus Prime, and update 30.7 features

Warframe has held yet another info-filled developer livestream that offers a number of interesting previews for fans of the multiplayer action title. Most of the stream focused on a variety of things coming in update 30.7, which will include the return of the Plague Star event that will let players put together the Ghoulsaw weapon, which is basically a giant weaponized circular saw full of gruesome murderous intent.

Another highlight is the addition of a Revenant Mephisto skin designed by freelance artist Debby Sheen, which will introduce a variety of striking cosmetics including a unique Syandana that can be equipped on Revenant. The rest of the update’s content focuses on quality-of-life changes like changes to Ambassador and Harrow drops, a reduction in the time between Grineer Kuva Thrall spawns, and tweaks to the Corrupted Holo Key. All of this is set to arrive on Wednesday, September 8th.



As for the game’s more distant future, the stream offered a closer look at the Nidus Prime ‘frame that was introduced at TennoCon, along with four new Augments that are being worked on and a preview of the Valkyr Deluxe ‘frame design. Lastly, the stream announced that Warframe will be hosting a series of bonus weekends as the game heads towards the New War update. The calendar for that can be seen below (assuming the iconography in said calendar means anything to you), while the livestream can either be watched just below that or the synopsis can be read here.