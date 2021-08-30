China now limits minors’ gaming time to three hours a week, indicates anti-monopoly policies are forthcoming

The Chinese government is introducing a significant crackdown on gaming for minors as state media has reported that children will only be allowed to play games for three hours a week on most weeks; online gaming specifically will be allowed only between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays. The new rules further mandate that all online games be linked to a state-run anti-addiction program, requires online gamers use their real names, and will empower regulators to increase checks over how gaming firms carry out restrictions on things like playing time and in-game purchases. Regulators will also reportedly work with parents and schools to combat a perceived addition to online gaming among China’s youth.
In addition to these new restrictions on play time, President Xi Jinping indicated during a committee meeting that there would be additional anti-monopoly policies meant to curtail the “disorderly expansion” of large tech and improve China’s economy.
Readers will recall that China’s tamping down of online gaming, especially for minors, has been an increasing focus of the country’s government, which in turn has had knock-on effects to Chinese gaming publishers. In the beginning of August, Tencent began imposing restrictions for minors on its games after state media referred to online games as “spiritual opium,” while that same article had a splash damage effect on Krafton’s IPO offering.
The current restrictions instituted by China have already begun to take their toll on the stocks of companies like Netease and Tencent, the latter of which saw its stock price tumble as much as 9.3% in pre-market trading in New York while Prosus NV, Tencent’s biggest shareholder, saw prices fall in Europe.
I mean, if they’d tried this on me as a kid, I’d have just found a way around it. Here’s hoping most of them can figure out how too.
Let’s just say when my mom tried to ‘control’ me like this, there was actual fisticuffs. Especially when she’d come up and I was mid-game and told her I’d been trying to get to a save spot, and she just would shut the computer off/pull the plug on me losing hours of work.
One of the few outlets I had as a child was gaming, seeing as I am partially blind and partially deaf, and pretty much lived in my own world anyway…so taking that away was like trying to put a nail in my coffin.
Shame on them for deciding what’s good for another person. I grew up to be a semi decent person because of all the interactions I had, imagine if I’d had to reside in the bullying and torture of abuse with no outlets that I had at home…
Smart, kids should focus on academics first and foremost.
Exactly! And, if the kids don’t learn the right things, the government can step in again to make them relearn in special places. Call ’em, I don’t know, reeducation centers or something. That sounds about right.
I can see them tech giants over there trying to get more of their money out of the country, invest in various places around the globe, to offset things. The days of easy money has long since past for the mega corps. President Xi has been clamping down on Chinese society quite a lot as the years go on.
These kids can still play offline games right? This doesn’t stop kids from firing up a console game?
I balk at the measures taken by the CCP and denounce it as another evil of the authoritarianism many of my fellow Americans have been clamoring for. Speaking from my personal experience online games can be unhealthy, even if playtime is not extreme. Personally I would rather not let the United States federal Government, or various State or local governments regulate leisure time for our children.
I don’t see anyone clamoring for the US to become a Communist regime.
This is the kind of thing some people will use to “prove” companies should not be regulated. “SEE?! You don’t want to be CHINA, do you?!” Without acknowledging that there might be a middle ground.
I think limiting game time for minors is a good idea. I think for the most part it should be in the hands of the parents/guardians, though, and that if regulations are needed it should be as a means to provide the proper tools. Games need parental controls that are useful and informative. That cover game time, in-game purchases, and maybe even lockbox use.
I’m not the biggest fan of World of Warcraft these days, but back when I played I used their parental controls for weekly game time on myself. Sure I could just turn it off, but it was a useful tool to manage my time. Even just something like the “you have been playing for an hour” reminder that GuildWars has was better than nothing.
Is anyone else kind of laughing with this? So many companies went all the way to please China and now they get a slap in the face. Less playtime means fewer games being played which will directly impact their revenue.
3 hours go by very fast, I wonder if some of these companies will stop investing into China.
RIP Chinese Esports. I assume the boomer games are still ok to spend hours and hours on? Time to rank up on your basketball and javelin throwing skills, kids.
3 hours a week? Even as a kid when I had restrictions on how much I could play the Colecovision (our first console which I still have), it wasn’t that draconian. This is one of those things where I feel that only the parents/guardians of kids can make this decision as everyone is different, but of course, this is China so I can’t really expect that here.
It is interesting as we’ve seen how some companies have bent over backwards to get into China for the potential, and now they’re products, that often require you to login for x hours or what have you in modern games, will have more limited use.