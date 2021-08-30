Path of Exile addresses game balance, ailments, endgame changes, and more

Path of Exile producer Chris Wilson has been making the rounds on community podcasts, answering such a wide swath of questions that Grinding Gear thought it might be nice to gather up some of his answers and assemble them into their own summary post. That’s mighty thoughtful of you, GGG! Thanks! Have a hearty pat on the back.
The answers run along a number of topics including game balance matters, mitigation of ailments, item questions, and plans for endgame content. One of the first answers confirms that the game won’t be seeing the mighty nerfening that it saw in patch 3.15 anytime soon, though buffs or nerfs to specific skills should be expected; for example, Fortify will be getting a nerfing in update 3.16 to bring it in line with its intended use as a defensive tool for melee characters.
As mentioned earlier, ailments got its own section in the synopsis, noting that there are plans to help with ailment defense such as including more mitigation or avoidance to skills, adding new clusters to the passive tree to help against poison and bleed, and introducing crafting options that outright stop specific ailments from being applied among other things.
Other points of interest include:
- A further decluttering of item drops.
- Moving obscure mastercrafting recipes out of places like Delve and the Pale Council and making them attainable in POE’s core content.
- Plans for more rewards at shallower depths of Delve and subsequent greater rewards at deeper depths paired with more challenge.
- A shrinking of the Atlas to four regions instead of eight in patch 3.16.
- A full rework of the Atlas of Worlds and Path of Exile’s end-game mechanics in patch 3.17.
These are only a few of the bean drops that are peppered throughout the synopsis, so fans might want to file through for more.
After thinking a while on all these Chris interviews I’ve decided I’m not really looking to be convinced. I want to play a fun game. Part of a fun game is not slogging through a terrible experience that gets reset every 90 days. I don’t really care how they do it. Make it fun and enjoyable or I’ll just find something else that is and spend my money there instead.
Been playing a lot and have…thoughts –
Fortify – ready for them to gut this for melee without any corresponding buffs. I’m down with them removing it for ranged/casters since it makes balance difficult and it’s not really designed for them, but like…players need more defensive layers right now, not less.
Aurabots – doesn’t impact me, but hopefully it’ll tone down the “high end” of the game a bit. Stacked groups with aura/curse bots, especially if they have a MF character, raise the gear/power ceiling so much it’s not even funny. Huge outlier that should be addressed, even if it’s one that requires significant investment and organization to make work.
Balance changes – they NEED to do this, since it’s clear that these changes come in very shortly before launch and aren’t tested very extensively. A lot of issues are readily apparent just looking at the numbers, with more readily apparent with some light usage of skills while mapping. The better solution is more testing and longer development cycles, but that’ll never happen.
Flasks – yay for them realizing that half the flasks themselves are designed to be used proactively while almost every single mod on them – all the ailment immunities – are designed to be used reactively. It’s dumb.
Items – OH BOY…the game is already much better with filtered loot hidden, I’ll be even happier if pick-up range increases. If items I pick up off the ground are actually useful (they’re only JUST STARTING to get decent for trading like 80+ hours into this league) I wouldn’t mind carrying around pointless wisdom scrolls so much.
Mastercraft improvements sound great, finding/unlocking a lot of these is just bloody PAINFUL, and not realistic given how much we need to “do” in the endgame nowadays.
Trade improvements…never happening. I’ve given up on this. I can’t disagree with GGG enough on this topic, but it’s their bloody game.
Hardmode is…whatever. As long as it eats up minimal development resources (not happy time is being wasted in BR right now) let the uber-masochists have their fun.
Aspirational content – sounds good enough. Sadly I usually burn out around the time I get to this more juicy content, and it doesn’t help you can’t access your stash from your map device. Would make it so much easier to juice maps a bit without the extra step of grabbing it all from your stash. THE TECHNOLOGY EXISTS, HARVEST HAS IT!
Endgame – OH GOD YES PLEASE. Map reduction and fewer regions sounds great, now I hope they address the Maven grind as well since grinding watchstones and then maven orbs is a SLOG. Hoping for something more comprehensive for 3.17, but they need to do some trimming on the extremely bloated endgame that exists.
Splinters – Fewer clicks, bigger stacks, all good things. Looting has turned into my least favorite part of this game by far. Clicking 48 different things after an encounter isn’t fun, it’s annoying and hurts my bloody finger/wrist.
PoE 2 – Damn…before 2024? I know covid has delayed things and all, but it seems like they definitely announced that shit way too early. Oh well, guess we’ll be having a lot more vanilla PoE for a while.
My kingdom for a bloody combat/death log. I’m sick and tired of having no clue what the hell killed me or why. Why did this random rare with trivial map mods and nothing scary (no soul eater etc.) whack me in the face for 6.2K life through max res/70% phys mitigation/fortify/70% block (which clearly didn’t block it)? I dunno. How can I counter it?
Well…kill everything before it touches you so you just don’t ever get hit! Which is still how everyone is pretty much building because it remains the strongest defensive tool in the game. Outside of that it’s just stacking dodge/block so you simply don’t get hit, because outside of some insane builds the only way to mitigate enough damage not to get wiped routinely is simply not to take damage.