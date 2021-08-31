Elite Dangerous Odyssey heralds anti-aircraft turrets in conflict zones and more fixes arriving in Update 7

The next update coming to Elite: Dangerous’ Odyssey expansion is nearly here and it plans to bring a sizeable list of updates, fixes, and improvements to the spaceship sandbox. One of the marquee features is the addition of anti-aircraft turrets to conflict zones, adding a new layer of challenge to players who were joining in these fights with their spaceships instead of on foot. Players on the ground are able to temporarily disable these turrets to aid their friends, while pilots in the sky will also have to contend with AI-controlled ships, bringing dogfighting to the ground-based gunplay already going on in CZs.

A vast majority of Update 7 will be about further fixing and optimization, with promise of better lighting, more planetary surface improvements, an improved navmesh to help with framerate drops, and a list of specific bug fixes. The update will also feature the addition of rocket launcher-wielding Enforcers to CZs, the ability to redirect space taxis mid-flight, and new social hub styles.

A launch date for Update 7 hasn’t been announced yet, but the latest developer post offers more information and there’s a video of the new-look conflict zone after the cut.

