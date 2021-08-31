Guild Wars 2’s Festival of the Four Winds is live with new achievements and deprecation for WinXP client

“On behalf of Queen Jennah of Kryta, and the Captain’s Council of Lion’s Arch, you are cordially invited to participate in the return of the Festival of the Four Winds! High atop the Labyrinthine Cliffs, our Zephyrite friends have been working in tandem with Lion’s Arch to host an incredible variety of fun vendors and events to entertain visitors from all across Tyria. This celebration of unity and peace between our cultures is more important than ever before, and we hope that you will join us in the festivities. In this spirit of cooperation, Queen Jennah has personally overseen the reopening of the Crown Pavilion, featuring a variety of challenges for Tyria’s finest to test their mettle! Transportation to the festivities couldn’t be easier! Special hot air balloons are now stationed in each nation’s capital city. Visitors can also sail directly from the ship in Lion’s Arch. We look forward to seeing you at the festival!”

The Festival runs from today through September 21st. Players will want to meander through the non-Festival patch notes, too, however, as the Twisted Marionette is back for its cycling public mode and the client has been deprecated on Windows XP “to make way for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons and DX11,” the beta for which is expected in September. And hey, lookie here, you explorer-types.

“A new achievement, The Goldclaw Holiday Collection, has been added to encourage discovery of a hidden series of festival-themed novels, each available only during their associated festival. Progress in this achievement is not retroactive.”