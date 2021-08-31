Hearthstone adds 37 minions with today’s Battlegrounds update

If you’re still giving Hearthstone your time and eyeballs these days, today’s update is one you’ll want to pay attention to, as Blizzard is calling it “the biggest Battlegrounds update to date.” Battlegrounds, you’ll recall, is sort of like the TCG’s version of a miniature tourney-style battle royale, where eight players are pitted against each other one by one until just one player remains. Today’s update adds the new Avenge keyword, adds two hew heroes, and replaces a whopping 37 minions.

“We’ve added a damage cap of 15 damage until the first player dies, meaning that no player can take more than 15 damage from combat until the first player in a lobby dies or disconnects,” the studio says. “We’ve also increased turn timers so that everyone has time to get familiar with the new content: the length of turns 3-9 have been increased by 5 seconds. Everyone will start fresh with this update as ratings will be reset with the 21.2 patch to make way for a new season.”