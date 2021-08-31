Hearthstone adds 37 minions with today’s Battlegrounds update

If you’re still giving Hearthstone your time and eyeballs these days, today’s update is one you’ll want to pay attention to, as Blizzard is calling it “the biggest Battlegrounds update to date.” Battlegrounds, you’ll recall, is sort of like the TCG’s version of a miniature tourney-style battle royale, where eight players are pitted against each other one by one until just one player remains. Today’s update adds the new Avenge keyword, adds two hew heroes, and replaces a whopping 37 minions.
Source: Official site
I can’t say I’m a fan of limiting the damage. Some heroes rely heavily upon early damage while others exceed most in the end game. Was the only way to combat the slow burn heroes that just steamroll once they get going.
But since the uproar at Blizz I haven’t been playing so maybe it’s needed /shrug. Glad to see them shaking up the meta at least.