WoW Classic’s upcoming LFG tool boasts a big improvement

While the modern version of World of Warcraft’s looking for group tool really got going in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, many newer players might not know that The Burning Crusade had an earlier — and less robust — LFG system. And it’s this system that’s coming to WoW Classic later this year, albeit with a big improvement over the original.

While this version of the LFG tool won’t automatically queue players for dungeons, it will let them register for up to three activities (dungeons, raids, arena, etc.) of their choosing. Basically, it’s a way to organize groups outside of shouting into the void of the LFG channel.

So what’s the big change this time around? Unlike the original version, WoW Classic’s LFG tool will allow players to queue up as parties as well as solo. This will be a good way to help partially formed groups to fill out their roster and get to adventuring.

“In Overlords of Outland, the classic Looking for Group interface received some behind the scenes improvements. While we’ve kept the look and feel you’re familiar with, these improvements should make it even better than you remember with more activities available, group listings, and more,” Blizzard said.