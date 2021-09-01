Camelot Unchained shares updates on Cait Sith, mage mechanics, global servers, and coastal areas

If that headline reads a bit like a cornucopia, that’s because it’s September and I’m ready for all the good autumn things. It’s also because Camelot Unchained has been busy putting together a wide variety of updates to the developing MMORPG, naturally; I just wanted to beam happily at the fall season.

The August Top Ten-ish, which went out a little sooner than it was meant to before, showcases work on Linux backend matters; changes to melee combat that break up the melee tree into weapon and style types; adjustments to crowd control immunity that break it up into their own individual buckets (knockback, slow, and silence); and setting up of worldwide servers, with one test running the game from a server in Singapore reportedly going “as smooth as silk.”

Meanwhile the game’s latest newsletter offers another round of deep-dives, with looks at the Cait Sith and Hamadryad races, some shots from the Coastal Lowlands region, and a full rundown of how mage characters in CU will operate, from how their spells work to their melee combat to changes coming for each type of mage.

