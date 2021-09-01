Camelot Unchained shares updates on Cait Sith, mage mechanics, global servers, and coastal areas

If that headline reads a bit like a cornucopia, that’s because it’s September and I’m ready for all the good autumn things. It’s also because Camelot Unchained has been busy putting together a wide variety of updates to the developing MMORPG, naturally; I just wanted to beam happily at the fall season.
The August Top Ten-ish, which went out a little sooner than it was meant to before, showcases work on Linux backend matters; changes to melee combat that break up the melee tree into weapon and style types; adjustments to crowd control immunity that break it up into their own individual buckets (knockback, slow, and silence); and setting up of worldwide servers, with one test running the game from a server in Singapore reportedly going “as smooth as silk.”
Meanwhile the game’s latest newsletter offers another round of deep-dives, with looks at the Cait Sith and Hamadryad races, some shots from the Coastal Lowlands region, and a full rundown of how mage characters in CU will operate, from how their spells work to their melee combat to changes coming for each type of mage.
just curious, is there a toxic waste leak at the bottom of that image? Or like the foliage around that area of that color?
No, it’s supposed to be some kind of coral. The larger picture is in the Top Tenish link. It does look bad, though, especially if you will log in and look at it in current version of the game, especially during the dark time.
The headlines don’t read like cornucopia for people who are still waiting for the promise of refund to be fulfilled. People who desperately seek useful information about refunds, not just another generic statements that “refunds are being made” with 0 information about how many of them were made and what date is CSE up to. People who are being threatened by Mark with “you won’t get a refund if you will file a GDPR request” and people who have been waiting since 2018.
Wow, what a piece of work this guy is…
Never wished this on an individual or a company, but I truly hope he and his company fail hard. What a “fluster cluck”.
That should be reported, citing the punitive measures enacted by the business for GDPR compliance.
If Mark wants to play that game, it can be played.
I hope he liked doing business in the EU.