Monster Hunter Stories 2 update brings the Fated Four deviants and stronger PvE endgame options

Still working your way through Monster Hunter Stories 2? Struggling with the Elder’s Lair? Wish Monster Hunter Generations’ Fated Four’s deviant versions could all be in-game? Well, good news! Capcom’s MHS2 September 2nd update is bringing Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin, as well as Ice and Water Egg hunts to multiplayer.

As water’s highest-rated monsties are currently only 5 out of 7 stars, the latest update should make water elemental battles easier while giving ice battlers more options. Both of these are important as the Elder’s Lair PvE portion of the game contains a few gimmick areas, and these elements make some of those battles significantly easier. However, a proper “Fated Four” encounter won’t come until the September 16th update, which also unleashes Dreadking Rathalos, Molten Tigrex, plus a “High Difficulty” version of Kulve Taroth.

Finally, as a public service announcement for those who were put off by the low stats of their Gammoth, the monstie is a “slow grower” in terms of stats, so don’t worry about the Elderfrost version being weak. Just be prepared to put in a little effort before seeing some payoff.