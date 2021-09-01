Elder Scrolls Online players killed 2 billion monsters in two months this summer

To cap off its “World Plays ESO” promotion, ZeniMax Online Studios has released an infographic covering all the stuff players did in The Elder Scrolls Online this summer. Apparently, y’all rolled more High Elves and Sorcerers than anything else, visited 133M zones and 12M dungeons, finished 162M quests, and killed 2B monsties but only 48M fellow players. It looks as if the crafters were busy too, as they made 310M potions, 176M pieces of gear, and 2M pieces of furniture for the 130,145 homes they bought. Not too shabby for only two months of play.

Meanwhile, it appears that no good deed goes unpunished: According to a heavily upvoted thread on Reddit and a new thread on the ESO forums, several members of an ESO raid group were allegedly banned from the game this past weekend after discovering an exploit in a certain fight. While there’s no supporting evidence on offer in the thread, a guildie of affected players claims that the group played through an entire battle with the intention of recording the bug to showcase to ZeniMax, but its submitted support ticket was reportedly met with an immediate shutdown and subsequent permabans, and that’s turned into cries for “#FreePTE” on social media.

We’re presuming that ZOS is investigating the claims already and will issue a statement when that investigation is complete. While it’s likely that complete details of account actioning will never be made public, it’s also important for the studio to make clear for the community how it handles exploit reporting. We’ve reached out to the studio’s PR for clarification in the meantime and will update when we know more.