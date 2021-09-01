The Wagadu Chronicles lands some new funding, shifts its release window to summer 2023

While the afrofantasy MMORPG The Wagadu Chronicles more than met its crowdfunding target, the game has also recently secured some additional funding on top. The latest Kickstarter update post announces that developer Twin Drums was selected to receive a computer game grant from Germany’s federal ministry of transport and digital infrastructure and a loan from the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg funding group.

While this extra funding definitely means there will be more money to spend on development, the post also notes that funding timings will push the game’s release window forward, from winter 2022 to summer 2023. “This gives us even more time to develop more of the many exciting features and content for both the video game and the 5e setting,” assures the post.

On the topic of the game’s development, the post further goes on to showcase some early character creation, some initial animations, and another showcase of concept art for the savanna areas as well as Swala and Emere architecture. The game has also gotten its first pass at combat locked down, which will play out in turn-based style for individuals and parties and let players plot out movement and various different attacks.



source: Kickstarter , thanks to Panagiotis for the tip!