Blade & Soul opens up pre-download of its Unreal Engine 4 update on the game’s launcher

Let’s assume that you’re a Blade & Soul fan who was sitting on your hands, not double-clicking the NC Launcher icon on your desktop until the game’s big Unreal Engine 4 update launched on September 8th. That’s totally fine, all things considered, since you might want to wait until the new update goes live. However, you probably should click that icon because the game can be pre-downloaded now.

Accessing this download is a matter of opening the Blade & Soul portion of the NC Launcher, selecting the drop-down menu that directs to the UE4 pre-download, and letting the installer do its installer thing, provided you have about 49GB of disk space. As we’ve covered before, this new update brings visual enhancements to the game thanks to the UE4 upgrade, as well as the new Dual Blade class, new dungeons, and new bosses, while the update’s site also touts a refined UI and the Breaker System arriving in November. In the meantime, now is the time to download.



