Book of Travels devs discuss their Studio Ghibli and Baldur’s Gate influences

At some point, developer Might & Delight should recognize that it’s kind of repeating itself a bit. For instance, the latest video from the studio about TMORPG Book of Travels is all about the other artwork and creations that have influenced and shaped the game’s design — something the devs have written about in the past.

Regardless, the video features 2-D artist Charlotte Bernard as she talks about inspiration like the balance between light and dark in Moomins, the use of silence and stillness in Studio Ghibli films, the grey morality of Ursula K Le Guin’s book A Wizard of Earthsea, design and art influences from artists Jiri Trnka and AJ Casson, and the overall lack of hand-holding in Baldur’s Gate. The video can be seen below.

