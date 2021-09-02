DC Universe Online has opened a survey to judge how players are feeling about the game

Are you happy with DC Universe Online at the moment or unhappy with it? The developers want to hear from you, and they’re using the time-honored method of putting the whole thing in a comprehensive survey for players to take right now if they’re so inclined. While it doesn’t specifically say that this will influence the long-term development of the game, well… you can kind of gather that’s the intent when the very first question is whether or not you’re satisfied with the experience of playing.this is the time to share them.
We want your feedback. Please take a moment to fill out this quick survey: https://t.co/iPmEbphewL
— DCUO (@DCUO) September 1, 2021
Hrrm, seems like their latest sales / concurrent player numbers should give them a pretty good idea of what players think of the current state of the game.
But it doesn’t tell them *why* they feel that way.