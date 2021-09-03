Book of Travels attributes its latest delay to an ‘unholy trio’ of bugs, promises a new early access launch date soon

When Book of Travels saw its early access release date pushed back a fourth time to date, there was perhaps some concern about just what is happening. Developer Might & Delight has thankfully provided some honest context, and it turns out to be a good thing there was a delay, all things considered: The game was experiencing what the devs called an “unholy trio” of bugs.

The three bugs in question were severe rubberbanding that caused player characters to fling themselves back to where they started after clicking to move forward, spawning issues like monsters appearing in tea houses and forest animals spawning in populated cities, and NPCs randomly turning invisible.

Luckily, the post notes that the devs are very close to fixing all three of these bugs and the added time before early access release will grant the team the ability to add more zones to the game’s early access build. Further, the post promises that a new date for early access will be announced soon and that “it’s not as far off as some [players] have been speculating.” The trick, of course, is the dev team actually hitting that projection, but at least with this latest delay we know there were three very good reasons for it.

