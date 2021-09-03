Daybreak parent Enad Global 7 plans a Q&A presentation for next week

Hey, do you have questions for the owner of Daybreak Game Company and Standing Stone Games? Get in line, then, because so do a whole lot of people, especially after the recent change-up in corporate leadership.

Perhaps to quell some of the concerns that investors and players have had about the company’s leadership, finances, and assets as of late, Enad Global 7 is taking questions for an upcoming September 9th question-and-answer livestream that will be hosted by new Acting CEO Ji Ham.

“EG7 wants to inform its shareholders and other interested parties that a video presentation will be broadcasted at 8:00am CEST on September 9, 2021,” the company said in a press release. “The presentation will be led by EG7’s acting CEO Ji Ham. The purpose of the broadcast is to introduce the new acting CEO of EG7, Ji Ham, and to provide an opportunity to send questions to the company.”