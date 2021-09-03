DC Universe Online is fixing episode 41’s endgame source marks situation

As surveys for DC Universe Online continue rolling in, Daybreak and Dimensional Ink are forging ahead with plans for future development, as catalogued in the latest dev blog. Notably, the team is already hard at work fixing up episode 41 based on feedback already collected from players.

The studio says it aims to return and improve source marks to endgame content (specifically, the newest episodes) and Omnibus missions, separate from combat rating; sort out content outliers and content rewards per time invested; and readjust stat scaling. Senior Producer Landon “Panderus” Falls addresses source marks first and foremost, to the cheers of players in the comments.

“Source Marks are the lifeblood of the leveling game and an important need at the end-game. We do not want end-game players to feel ‘forced’ to play Omnibus for Source Marks – we want you to be able to play Omnibus, and all of our many years of content, for full rewards, IF you want to. Next: We will return Source Marks to end-game content (the most recent three episodes) at the traditional rate: Solo – 1; Duo – 1; Alert – 3; Raid – 10 [and] without Combat Rating Relevancy (get Source Marks regardless of your CR in all three episodes, if eligible). The Systems team is now working to make this a reality. We believe the intensity of the frustration many of you expressed with the whole system may be alleviated with this change.”

