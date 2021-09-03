Final Fantasy XIV posts another anniversary story while scheduling its next live letter

The celebration of Final Fantasy XIV’s eighth anniversary in fiction continues to roll on with a new side story for players to enjoy. This time, it’s time to take a peek at the backstory of the head of Limsa Lominsa, Merlwyb Bloefhiswyn herself, recalling the early summoning of Leviathan and the moment when she had to say farewell to her father for good. Fair warning, this isn’t one of the stories with a happy ending.next live letter scheduled for September 17th at 10:00 p.m. EDT. Worth noting is that the letter will have a live translation from Japanese to English, which indicates that it will be rather dense with information and most likely include a job action trailer and more details on the gameplay for jobs post-expansion. So that’s exciting!
