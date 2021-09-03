Final Fantasy XIV posts another anniversary story while scheduling its next live letter

The celebration of Final Fantasy XIV’s eighth anniversary in fiction continues to roll on with a new side story for players to enjoy. This time, it’s time to take a peek at the backstory of the head of Limsa Lominsa, Merlwyb Bloefhiswyn herself, recalling the early summoning of Leviathan and the moment when she had to say farewell to her father for good. Fair warning, this isn’t one of the stories with a happy ending.

Advertisement