Inside Star Citizen offers a look at several new ships, new weapons, and new locations in development

When we reported on Star Citizen’s August development report, we noted that the ship development team was extremely busy with a number of vehicles moving through various stages of the pipeline. That has been expounded upon a bit more in this week’s episode of Inside Star Citizen, which shows off some of these new ships in video form.

The ships given a showcase are the Drake Vulture, which is in its final whitebox state; the Ares Starfighter Inferno and Ion, which are nearing the end of greybox and into final art; and the Aegis Redeemer, which is in its release prep phase. The video also notes that the Gladius will be seeing bug fixes in alpha 3.15, the Sabre will be hitting gold standard in 3.15, and that there will be more ship reveals at this year’s CitizenCon event.

Moving on from there, the video launches into yet another sprint report, showcasing three new electron weapons (an SMG, an LMG, and a sniper rifle); some early work on laser trip mines that players will first encounter near derelict ships and will eventually make their way into player hands; new locations like the Cousin Crow’s ship customization shop and the Crusader Showroom in Orison; and a concept art designs of various robotic prostheses among other previews.

