League of Legends announces a virtual concert for the band Pentakill and previews its newest hero Vex

Care for a bit of heavy metal with your MOBA? Then you probably enjoy Pentakill, the virtual heavy metal band from the League of Legends universe. The band is soon releasing its third album, Lost Chapter, which was first announced at the end of an ARG that kicked off on August 29th, and Riot Games will be having an “interactive album experience” and virtual concert to mark its release.

This new form of digital show will start on Wednesday, September 8th, at 4:00 p.m. EDT, with a 30-minute pre-show and an hour-long concert that will feature Pentakill’s new album in full. Fans will also enjoy some interactive elements during the show that promises chat features, fan webcam integration, and a voting system to let fans determine what happens over the show’s experience. After the concert, the new album will release on all major digital streaming platforms. Those who want to participate in this digital concert will want to head to this link for details, as there is a signup process to WaveXR required to get interactive.



In other LoL news, the game is getting its next roster addition soon. Say hello to Vex, the Gloomist. Except don’t say hello because she probably doesn’t like greetings. Or sunlight. Or colors. You can get a look at her whole deal in the trailer below.



