World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 kicks off testing with a number of new customization options for Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elves

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: World of Warcraft wants you to love it again. Can you come up with another reason for the game suddenly adding a lot of additional customization options players have requested? You might not actually care about why, though; you might just be happy that you’ve got a lot of new options to decorate your Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elf characters, complete with new toggles and a variety of more elaborate options for each of these three races.

There are actually a lot of cosmetic options already being datamined, in fact, including new appearances matching Nightborne weaponry (likely from Legion timewalking) as well as new tints of existing tier sets being added to the game. There are also new upgrades for heirloom items allowing them to scale up to level 60, so you’ll have more chances to level up with scaling gear to help facilitate any alts the new customization options inspire.

Dive into all the updates coming with 9.1.5. Now on the PTR. #Shadowlands 🔥 https://t.co/LZXyJrSveD pic.twitter.com/xW8eCWwHf8 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) September 2, 2021