World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 kicks off testing with a number of new customization options for Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elves

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: World of Warcraft wants you to love it again. Can you come up with another reason for the game suddenly adding a lot of additional customization options players have requested? You might not actually care about why, though; you might just be happy that you’ve got a lot of new options to decorate your Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elf characters, complete with new toggles and a variety of more elaborate options for each of these three races.
There are actually a lot of cosmetic options already being datamined, in fact, including new appearances matching Nightborne weaponry (likely from Legion timewalking) as well as new tints of existing tier sets being added to the game. There are also new upgrades for heirloom items allowing them to scale up to level 60, so you’ll have more chances to level up with scaling gear to help facilitate any alts the new customization options inspire.
Dive into all the updates coming with 9.1.5.
Now on the PTR. #Shadowlands
🔥 https://t.co/LZXyJrSveD pic.twitter.com/xW8eCWwHf8
— World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) September 2, 2021
Patch 9.1.5 is bringing up a surprising amount of emotions from me. On one hand, the patch looks really great. The game will absolutely be so much better in so many ways after this patch is released. I really like a lot of what I see. That’s exciting.
On the other hand, I also feel really frustrated with the patch. A lot of the major systems changes are stuff that should have been done before Shadowlands even launched. The major problem of tying power to covenants was brought up the day the expansion was announced. It really shouldn’t have taken an unprecedented crisis in the game to bring about such a good patch.
I think a lot of people, myself included, are waiting to see if this is truly a turning point for the game, or is it just a panic-induced “give them what they want” moment? I don’t think we’ll know for sure until patch 10.0. The next expansion cannot be another iteration of broken systems that are only fixed at the back end of the expansion.
Are nightborne the least popular race? thinking back on it they are certainly the race i have seen the least of. From folks i know the wierd “its a human body with a messed up nelf head” seems to give them a air of a bit of a rushjob/afterthought for some people but i assumed that was just anecdotal on my part.
Nightborne are actually more popular than quite a few races – including Pandaren, Kul Tiran, Highmountain, Mechagnome, regular Gnomes, and even Dwarves.