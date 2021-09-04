Fallout 76’s Fallout Worlds Update includes Unstoppables reward track and two new allies

Superheroes and other comic book figures might initially seem at odds with Fallout 76’s post-nuclear wasteland, but fans of the series know that there’s a particular love in the remaining culture of the world of these characters. So it shouldn’t raise eyebrows to hear that the game’s sixth season is focused around The Unstoppables.

This new seasonal reward track boasts 100 new ranks with associated goodies, including legendary cores, CAMP objects, and Unstoppables cosmetics.

The big patch arrives next week on September 8th with more than just this new season. It will also add the much-anticipated Fallout Worlds server options and two new allies, Daphne and Maul.

Coming up past that in Fallout 76 is the Halloween event in October, the game’s third anniversary in November, and December’s Season 7.