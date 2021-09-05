Fortnite’s Operation: Sky Fire plans to close out Season 2 Chapter 7 with an assault on an alien ship September 12

Fortnite players, mark the calendar date of Sunday, September 12th, as that will be the end of the game’s current Season 2 Chapter 7, and in usual Fortnite style, it will end with a big ol’ hullabaloo. Specifically, an invasion of one of the alien ships.

Players are advised that the event will kick off at 4:00 p.m. EDT, with the relevant playlist opening up 30 minutes beforehand so fans can hop in and reserve their spot. In addition, the game will be hosting a Bargain Bin Wild Week starting on September 9th to let players spend their remaining Bars, while there will be some final days to wrap up any remaining epic quests for battle pass rewards and quests offered by Superman for Superman-themed rewards.

As usual with the game’s end-of-season events, this will be a one time thing, so plan accordingly and prepare for the big finale.