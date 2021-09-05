The MOP Up: Perfect World Mobile celebrates its second anniversary with extra bonuses

Perfect World Mobile just reached its second birthday, and with that comes a string of extra goodies, bonuses, login rewards, and even a special anniversary server.

“When the pre-registrations reach the designated number, all Seekers (at level 30) in the server will get a reward of 900 Bound Gold Ingots. And all players who reach the corresponding levels within certain days after the sever open can receive permanent outfit and permanent mount.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Wakfu has a word for you: “In Update 1.73, we’re adding two new dimensional rifts and a legendary artifact system, plus we’re increasing experience gains and loot.”

Soulworker is giving out compensation after ending a collaboration event with KonoSuba earlier than planned.

Valorant’s latest community Q&A talked about hiding account levels, rank distribution, and rotating shop skins.

Iron Harvest is putting out a complete edition for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, which should get here on October 26th.

The Cycle shared yet more community Q&A topics, including queries about the next map of the game, Crescent Falls: “Our team is super busy working on it. I am happy with the progress and there are some substantial changes to it. We do plan to have it in our upcoming Closed Beta though it might need some final touches after that.”

The in-development Ravendawn talked about feathery mounts, saying, “While you will get your first Moa early on in your explorations of Ravendawn, you may have many Moas throughout your journey, a player is able to have dozens of different Moas at one time, but is only able to use one at once.”

In Prosperous Universe’s 300th dev blog, the team shared some features that fans have requested be included in the game.

