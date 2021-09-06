SoulWorker introduces a new four-player Violent Sun raid in latest update

Players of the action MMO SoulWorker have a new challenge to step up to in the form of the Violent Sun raid, a four-player encounter that sits as the tentpole attraction for the game’s latest update.

This new raid requires four players who are rank 72 and higher, and features a final boss with three phases to overcome. The press release for this update promises that the new raid will be the game’s toughest challenge yet, while its final boss will bring new attack patterns designed to keep players on their toes.

On top of the new raid, the game’s latest update introduces a new Akashic Record support summon named Kent, some new events, and a host of other fixes, all of which are outlined in the patch notes.