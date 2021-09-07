Final Fantasy XIV brings back the Final Fantasy XV collaboration event on September 13

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
2
Get in, losers.

If you missed out on getting a suit of attire, Orchestrion rolls, or the flying four-seat car mount in Final Fantasy XIV the last time the Final Fantasy XV collaboration event rolled around, we’ve got good news for you. The event has been confirmed to roll around once again starting on September 13th, allowing players a second shot at the cosmetic and functional rewards of the event as well as the lore involving dimensional skipping.

Of course, players who already cleared the event are naturally going to have slightly less to do… or are they? The event will also feature a quest replay feature, so if you’ve already cleared the event but want to experience it again from the beginning, you’ll have the opportunity to do so once more. There’s plenty of time, too; the event will run until October 18th, giving players adequate time to play or replay the event and earn all of the rewards involved before it fades away once more.

Source: Official Site
2
IronSalamander8 .

I actually want that car! The only FF games I’ve played are the original one on NES, Tactics, and 14, so I have no connection to 15 but that car catches my eye.

50 minutes ago
Reader
SailorMom

My kid is so excited for this. I’m glad it’s coming back!

54 minutes ago