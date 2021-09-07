Lord of the Rings Online to preview Brawler class and Legendary Item improvements this week

Lord of the Rings Online fans are due for a preview of their future this week, as SSG is running a preview test for two highly anticipated features. Both the much-needed legendary item revamp and the brand-new Brawler class are going onto the public test server on Wednesday. This should allow for a whole ton of data mining and answered questions about what the revamp and new class actually entail.

SSG said that certain parties will get a look at the preview first : “We are planning for our first preview this week of both the Brawler and our Legendary Item work on the Bullroarer Public Preview server! Expect a special content creator preview tomorrow and the public preview starting on Wednesday!”