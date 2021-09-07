Lord of the Rings Online to preview Brawler class and Legendary Item improvements this week

Lord of the Rings Online fans are due for a preview of their future this week, as SSG is running a preview test for two highly anticipated features. Both the much-needed legendary item revamp and the brand-new Brawler class are going onto the public test server on Wednesday. This should allow for a whole ton of data mining and answered questions about what the revamp and new class actually entail.will get a look at the preview first: “We are planning for our first preview this week of both the Brawler and our Legendary Item work on the Bullroarer Public Preview server! Expect a special content creator preview tomorrow and the public preview starting on Wednesday!”
Source: Twitter
Advertisement
Ah will you stop. If you’re playing a pseudo-medieval fantasy game you have to have a big shiny weapon. Sword or spear ideally for LOTRO. Giving rune-keepers two bricks to smash together was insult enough. Can you imagine this guy straddling a Nazgul, smacking him repeatedly in the face with his legendary…er…glove of Anduril. Stitched in the depths of time by artisans long dead.
This day we brawl !!!
I love this. Mind you, I love all your stuff. Thanks for the smile today <3
The fact that this game hasnt yet added FULL UI scaling yet for resolutions above 1080p is enough to make me not care about new classes. Hard to play the game when the tooltips and many UI elements are super tiny.