Sony puts an end to free first-party PlayStation 5 game upgrades

Bad news for PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade their libraries: Sony said that it’s putting an end to the practice of upgrading first-party PlayStation 4 games to the next generation edition for free.

This appears to be a shift in corporate philosophy, as Sony previously said that it had “an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 versions for free.” Instead, only Horizon Forbidden West owners will get the free upgrade before the pay wall comes slamming down (and only that title because of the community pushback against Sony for initially charging the upgrade).

Going forward, Sony said that PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-generation titles will require a $10 fee to be upgraded from the PS4 to the PS5. Other publishers, of course, can do whatever they choose.

“This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 and PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment,” the company said.