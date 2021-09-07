Sony puts an end to free first-party PlayStation 5 game upgrades

Bad news for PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade their libraries: Sony said that it’s putting an end to the practice of upgrading first-party PlayStation 4 games to the next generation edition for free.
This appears to be a shift in corporate philosophy, as Sony previously said that it had “an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 versions for free.” Instead, only Horizon Forbidden West owners will get the free upgrade before the pay wall comes slamming down (and only that title because of the community pushback against Sony for initially charging the upgrade).
Going forward, Sony said that PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-generation titles will require a $10 fee to be upgraded from the PS4 to the PS5. Other publishers, of course, can do whatever they choose.
“This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 and PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment,” the company said.
Pretty sure the free upgrade path was only meant to be for PS5 launch titles (and H:FW for some reason). Found the quote.
All it means for me is I don’t buy games on release day, it’s either that or sell them on asap to recoup.
A pretty awkward situation. Sony has increased the price for PS5 games to $70 USD. If they allowed free upgrades from PS4, then everyone would just buy the $60 PS4 version and upgrade for free. They’ve decided they want their $70 and will get it one way or another. This whole thing is mostly due to the PS5 shortage. Games like Forbidden West and God of War were meant to be PS5 exclusives, but the global chip shortage has messed that up.
Microsoft deserves some credit here, they’ve been a lot more consumer friendly this generation with things like free upgrades, cross-play, cross-platform, gamepass, etc.
smart delivery sounded so dumb on paper before launch, but MS was right in making it sound like a big deal